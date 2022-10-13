Matthew Stafford’s brutally honest take on Rams offense heading into Week 6

The reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams haven’t been off to the best of starts in the 2022-23 campaign. In particular, the Rams offense, which is supposed to be spearheaded by quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp, has struggled in the past two gameweeks.

And it appears as if the 34-year old QB is running out of answers on how to remedy their offensive maladies. When asked about how they ought to fix their offensive woes, Matthew Stafford gave an answer equivalent to that of a shrug.

“I don’t think it’s happening in any quarter enough, to be honest with you,” Stafford said in yesterday’s locker room press conference, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

Over the Rams’ past two games against the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys, the Matthew Stafford-led offense only mustered 19 points, with almost every point coming off a field goal. The only touchdown they have scored in the past nine quarters was an impressive 75-yard run from Cooper Kupp coming off a short pass from Stafford on 3rd & 2 against the Cowboys.

Whatever it is that’s ailing the Rams offense, the defending champion should address the issue with urgency, especially with their high ambitions of mounting a worthy title defense. From offensive-line shortcomings to a lack of rushing threats, the Rams should deal with their problems, and fast.

Their Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, a team that’s struggling as well with a 1-4 record thus far in the season, will be a great litmus test as to whether the Rams need outside reinforcements to bolster what had been a quiet offense.

The Panthers allowed 37 points to the 49ers in their Week 5 game, so perhaps Matthew Stafford and company could come alive against an opponent that hasn’t put up the sturdiest of defenses. Hopefully the minor discomforts he suffered during their defeat against the Cowboys don’t balloon into anything more serious.