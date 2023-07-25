Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers knows that it's tough being a running back in the NFL these days. With the position devalued around the league, and teams using the franchise tag to their financial advantage, running backs are having a hard time securing long-term security and substantial paydays. Some of the league's biggest names at the running back position are working on solutions.

Cam Akers, who is entering a contract year this season with the Rams, spoke on video on the Rams' website about what's at stake for him this upcoming season (via PFT).

“If you ask me do I agree what’s going on with running backs? No,” Akers said. “I do think we are a value in the league. But, hey, our hands are kind of tied at this point. Just got to keep playing football. Prove it, I guess.”

Akers had a bumpy 2022 campaign with the Rams. After temporarily stepping away from the team due to differences with head coach Sean McVay, Akers returned down the stretch and rattled off some of the best performances of his career. With the disconnect apparently behind them, McVay is expecting big things from Akers this season, who has plenty of motivation to put up big numbers.

Akers, 24, appears to have very little depth chart competition behind him entering his contract year. Los Angeles drafted Zach Evans in the sixth round, but the team hasn't brought in any other veterans to push Akers for his starting role.

After missing the 2021 campaign with injury, Akers returned to set career highs last year with 786 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.