One of the names that was intensely followed during the NFL trade deadline was Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers. Akers, the lead running back of the team last season, was involved in many trade rumors following LA’s disappointing start to the year. However, despite all of the rumors, Akers was not dealt to any team.

The Rams’ decision to shop Akers had many wondering if the relationship between the team and player was shattered. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Ahead of the Rams’ Week 9 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cam Akers is expected to return from his injury, per Adam Schefter’s report.

“Rams’ RB Cam Akers will be active Sunday vs. the Buccaneers, per source. How much he plays will be predicated on the flow of the game.”

After winning the Super Bowl last season, the Rams have stumbled to a 3-5 record to start the year. Part of the reason for their struggles is due to their non-existent running game. A combination of sub-par play from both the running backs and the offensive line have led to their offense stagnating at times. Because of that, many felt that Cam Akers’ time in Los Angeles was all but over.

The Rams are facing another supposed NFC contender that has struggled this year in Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Like Los Angeles, Tampa Bay has been struggling with sub-par offensive line play. That, along with a bit of regression from Brady, has put the Bucs in a slump this year. A win for either team could be the spark they need to turn their fortunes around.