Cam Akers made a remarkable recovery from his Achilles injury last season in order to contribute down the stretch of the Rams’ Super Bowl run. With the 2022 season set to get underway, Akers is at full strength, and has no doubts about his availability. Speaking with Gilbert Manzano of the OC Register, Akers declared himself healthy and revealed the high expectations he has set for himself in 2022.

“I know I’m healthy,” Akers said via the OC Register. “Everybody else will just get to see (Thursday). I’m not trying to go show anybody that I’m healthy. I’m just going to play my game.”

The young running back missed the Rams’ first 16 games last season while recovering from his Achilles injury. He was able to suit up for the Week 17 game and all of the Rams’ playoff games. The current depth chart in LA lists both him and Darrell Henderson as the shared RB1, indicating both of them will get plenty of run on Thursday against the Buffalo Bills.

When asked about his expectations for himself, Akers gave the perfect four-word response which Rams fans will absolutely love. Akers said he expects “a lot of touchdowns” out of the Rams’ backfield this year.

Rams fans would love to see Cam Akers produce at a high level in 2022. He wasn’t his usual self when coming back from injury last year, but he’s displayed before just how lethal he can be out of the backfield. Obviously, an Achilles injury is tough for a running back to overcome, but Akers has no doubts that he can return to his 2020 form.