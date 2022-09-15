Rams RB Cam Akers surprised by limited workload vs. Bills, details conversation with Sean McVay

The Los Angeles Rams expect a lot more urgency from running back Cam Akers. This is a message that head coach Sean McVay delivered to the 23-year-old during training camp, and one that has stuck with Akers since.

Be that as it may, Akers himself admits that he was not expecting to play such a limited role in the Rams’ season-opening loss against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Playing just 12 snaps throughout the contest en route to three carries for zero yards, Akers found himself watching from the sidelines during the game more than he had anticipated.

Despite his frustrating evening, however, the former Florida State standout played down his lack of game action in Week 1. Akers also made it abundantly clear that he intends to heed McVay’s advice and do everything in his power to prove himself to his coach (via Sarah Barshop of ESPN):

“If Coach don’t think I’m being urgent, then [I need to] be more urgent,” Akers said. “That’s what it comes down to.

“Whatever Coach says, I’m going to take it and I’m going to learn from it. Whatever you want to say. I’m going to take it and learn from it and go from there. Whether I think it’s right or not, maybe I’m not always right.”

According to Akers, he believes that he was pretty “decent” on opening night, but he also conceded that there’s “always room to improve, though.”

“And I want to improve,” Akers said. “I don’t think I’m perfect.”

It’s good to hear this type of attitude from the young man. Instead of sulking or complaining, Akers has taken the high road by agreeing with everything his coach has told him. This is all easier said than done, though, and the most important part here is if Cam Akers will be able to deliver on his promise on the football field.