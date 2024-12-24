The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17 with a spot in the playoffs on the line. The clinching scenario for LA is win, and you are probably in the postseason (more on that below). That win seems like it just got a little easier for the Rams and the Cardinals' injury report is growing by the day.

“Cardinals LT Paris Johnson Jr. and RT Jonah Williams have been ruled out against the Rams,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.

That means that two of Arizona's best and most important offensive linemen will be in street clothes in Week 17. After suffering a knee injury last Sunday, star running back James Conner may be joining them. Either way, the Cards will be a diminished team this week as their division rivals try to win the NFC West against them.

The Rams clinching scenario in Week 17 vs. the Cardinals

The Rams' easiest way to guarantee a playoff spot is to win in Week 17 against the Cardinals and have the Seattle Seahawks lose to the Chicago Bears. If that happens, the Rams are officially in the postseason.

There is another, more obscure scenario, that could play out over the course of Week 17 that gets the Rams in the payoffs come next Tuesday as well.

Since the Rams beat the Seahawks back in Week 9, if both Seattle and LA win this weekend and the former beats the latter when they play in Week 18, the team going to the playoffs will be the team with the better strength of victory this season.

In 2024, the Rams have beat the Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers twice, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, and New York Jets. The Seahawks have two wins over the Cardinals, and one each against the 49ers, Denver Broncos, Patriots, Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, and Jets.

With the much better win, the Rams can clinch the strength of victory tiebreaker in Sunday and make Week 18 moot.