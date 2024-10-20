With Cooper Kupp probably heading back to the field for the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7, fans are incredibly excited to see what the pride of Eastern Washington will bring to the table against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Sure, the Raiders have a good passing defense and employ one of the best slot cornerbacks in the NFL in Nate Hobbs, but after watching Matthew Stafford throw to a collection of, at best, WR3s since Week 2, getting a player of Kupp's caliber back can only lead to good things in Week 7 and beyond.

Discussing what Kupp brings to the Rams' table in 2024, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur discussed just how valuable his star slot receiver is to LA's game plan, as he simply does things that other receivers can't.

“There are just certain things that that guys like Cooper Kupp can do that…he just sees the small, little, minute alignments and how defenses are aligned, and the information he can bring back to us as coaches and stuff like that,” LaFleur explained. “Again, there's a reason he's had the success that he's had on the field. He's a tremendous athlete and receiver, but he's got a mind that’s pretty unique.”

As one of the better route-running technicians in the NFL, Kupp is truly special when he can figure out ways to attack the defense based on coverage, finding soft spots in zone, tricking corners in man, and getting himself in the sightline of the quarterback when the play breaks down. While Kupp will instantly make the Rams' offense better in structure, it's on those money downs like fourth down at the end of Week 5 when Stafford desperately needed a first down.

Mike LaFleur celebrates the WR who shined without Cooper Kupp

Later in his Week 7 media session, LaFleur discussed the wide receiver who has really stepped up in Kupp's absence, Tutu Atwell. Asked why the Louisville product is often put into motion and how that impacts the game, LaFleur celebrated Atwell's football IQ, as he, too, knows how to use that data to make plays for the offense.

“Tutu's a very smart dude too. When you're motioning, there's a lot of detail that goes into those motions per play that a lot of people probably don't know,” LaFleur explained. “They're just seeing a guy going across and the ball is snapped and you go from there. It's not that easy, particularly when you're trying to get the edge that you are when motioning. He's a guy that we're doing that with because he can fly off the ball and get him that access, but he also understands how to do it and why we're doing it. Again, that’s a unique trait.”

After slowly working his way up the depth chart over the last few years, it's clear Atwell is the Rams' WR3 once everyone returns to full strength, with Jordan Whittington not quite ready to become the next Puka Nacua. When everyone finally returns to full strength, and both Cupp and Nacua are on the field in 12-personnel lineups, it's safe to assume Atwell will slot in more often than not when they go to three wideout looks.