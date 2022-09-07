Controversial Aaron Donald helmet incident sparking change in NFL

A couple of weeks ago, Aaron Donald sent shockwaves throughout the NFL. The Los Angeles Rams were having a joint practice against the team they beat in the Super Bowl, the Cincinnati Bengals. During the practice, video surfaced of a brawl that broke out. In the video, Donald can be seen swinging Bengals helmets at Cincinnati players and connecting.

The incident with Donald likely left a bad taste in Roger Goodell’s mouth. According to Mark Maske of the Washington Post, the NFL is going to consider taking over jurisdiction over disciplinary matters of players from joint practices.

Because Aaron Donald’s infraction came during a joint practice session of training camp, the NFL has no power to suspend him. By league rules, it is up to the Rams to determine the punishment. For obvious reasons, he is not being suspended. They handled it in-house and refused to address what punishment, if any, Donald faced.

What occurred was eerily reminiscent of what Myles Garrett did a couple seasons ago during a Cleveland Browns-Pittsburgh Steelers game on Monday Night Football. Garrett swung a helmet at Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph. He was later suspended indefinitely by the NFL and missed the team’s final six games that season.

