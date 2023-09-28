Cooper Kupp is eligible to return in Week 5 after being placed on injured reserve to start the 2023 season. Kupp, who's dealing with a hamstring injury, still doesn't have a return timetable though. As a result, his status for Week 5 is already in question. Rams head coach Sean McVay commented on Kupp's injury progression, per Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

“He’s progressing, he’s doing a good job,” McVay said. “But I don’t want to pigeonhole myself. He’s ramping up his workload … but when you’re talking about returning to performance and returning to play, those are different things. And we want him to be able to return to performance at the level he’s capable of. … Hopefully next week will represent that.”

Rams: Cooper Kupp's injury uncertainty

The Rams fell to 1-2 after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 3. LA had chances to make a statement versus Cincinnati, especially with Joe Burrow not playing well due to injury, but the Rams never found much consistency.

The team would love for Cooper Kupp to return as soon as possible. He's a true difference-maker on the field and happens to have great chemistry with quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Stafford is hopeful Kupp can return soon, but he admitted to not being sure about a potential return date. Puka Nacua has stepped up in Kupp's absence, and the Rams' offense has found some success during the early portion of the '23 campaign. Still, Kupp's presence would boost the Rams' passing attack without question.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Cooper Kupp's injury status as they are made available.