Team chemistry runs through the blood of the Los Angeles Rams. There is no one better at keeping the morale of their teammates up than Cooper Kupp. The seven-year veteran could not help but praise his new fellow receiver Puka Nacua.

Nacua, a standout for BYU football, has not seen the field with Kupp yet in their organized team activities. But clearly, the All-Pro wideout has kept his eye on the young prospect.

"He's pretty special… he is going to be a very good football player in this league." 🎥 @CooperKupp on rookie WR @AsapPuka. pic.twitter.com/Divam2haqR — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) June 7, 2023

“He's pretty special… he is going to be a very good football player in this league. I love the way that he attacks each day. He’s got a great feel for the game. He’s got a great feel for leverage and running routes,” said Kupp in a presser.

The Rams veteran is right in pointing out the skills Puka Nacua possesses. The rookie totaled 1,430 receiving yards on 91 receptions in his last stint with the Cougars. He led the BYU football squad in receiving yards throughout 2021 and 2022 despite nursing an injury in the season. His endzone finishing is also serviceable. He notched 11 touchdown grabs for the team.

“You know, you come in and you’re running new concepts and things like that…but things you’ve done before to get open might not fit within the realm of the things we want to do here. But he’s managed to transition so quickly over to understanding what the parameters are. He’s got a great feel for attacking leverage plus how to stick things with timing on when he needs to show up for things. And he’s asking the right questions. I’m really excited about him,” said Cooper Kupp with much excitement about the forthcoming season for Nacua.

Puka Nacua will surely shock the NFL world as he enters his rookie season well-adjusted.