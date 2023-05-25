A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Los Angeles Rams are now entering their final preparations for the upcoming season. On Monday, LA kicked off their OTAs as they look to bounce back following a forgettable campaign in 2023. Quite notably, though, both Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp were nowhere to be found on Day 1 for the Rams.

Apparently, though, there is no cause for concern here. Rams head coach Sean McVay was quick to shut down any unsavory rumors about Donald and Kupp’s absence as he revealed how both star’s absences were pre-determined:

“They had some family stuff that they’re taking care of. This has been consistent. We knew about this for a long time,” McVay said. “These guys are engaged. Aaron was here for the first parts of it, but this was always part of the plan to be able to be with his family a little bit and some of the things that he’s got to handle. And then hopefully sooner rather than later, Cooper and Anna will be expecting their third (child). But those guys have done a great job communicating, staying engaged, and they know everything that’s going on, so (I) feel good about that dialogue that’s existed.”

As McVay said, both Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp are expected to rejoin the team sooner rather than later. The Rams shot-caller was not specific about their exact return date, but it is clear that both Donald and Kupp remain locked in for the season ahead.

After bagging the title in 2022, the Rams failed to even get into the NFL Playoffs last season. They will be playing with a chip on their shoulder this coming campaign, and it goes without saying that Donald and Kupp will be integral to whatever level of success LA is able to attain this year.