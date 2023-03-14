Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

One by one, the Los Angeles Rams’ championship roster is starting to leave the team. After losing Von Miller to free agency last season, two more core members of the 2021 roster are departing. Star CB Jalen Ramsey is heading to the Miami Dolphins via trade, and LB Leonard Floyd has been released by the team. Following these bombshells, star WR Cooper Kupp took to Twitter to bid his former teammates goodbye.

Rams’ Cooper Kupp: “Going to miss practicing with @Leonard90Flo and @jalenramsey, but never going to forget all the battles we went into together. Iron sharpens iron.”

Kupp, Ramsey, and Floyd were part of the 2021 Rams roster that took home the Super Bowl that year. While most of the attention was on Kupp’s legendary Triple Crown season, Ramsey and Floyd did their best to hold down the other side. Both players were on fire during the postseason, with Floyd in particular helping clean up the middle of the field for Los Angeles.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Rams’ 2022 season was the exact inverse of what the team was hoping to do in their title defense season. Injuries to their key players (including Kupp, Matthew Stafford, and Aaron Donald) completely derailed their season. The result was a 5-12 season that nearly put them at the bottom of the NFC West division.

It’s not quite clear yet what the Rams plan to do next season with their roster. Cutting ties with Ramsey and Floyd seem to indicate that the team is posturing for a rebuild. However, with talented players like Kupp on their roster, it’s hard to see them going on a full teardown of the squad. The next few days will decide their path moving forward.