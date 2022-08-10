Cooper Kupp ‘pumped’ reaction to Sean McVay’s new contract

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has agreed to a new contract with the team.

Both Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead were expected to get new contracts heading into this upcoming season. As Snead and the Rams are yet to finalize their new deal, the team hasn’t officially announced McVay’s new contract.

#Rams coach Sean McVay tells reporters that he did receive a new contract. He added that the team will wait to announce it until the new deal for GM Les Snead is done. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 9, 2022

The 36-year-old coach is looking to continue to solidify the resume that he has built for himself. Sean McVay will look to lead the Rams back to a Super Bowl for a second straight season.

Since taking over the Rams in 2017, McVay has helped put the franchise on the right path. He has a record of 55-26. He also took home coach of the year in his first season. The Rams have made the playoffs in each year of his tenure besides 2019. McVay has led the team to two separate Super Bowl appearances and has won one.

As news of Sean McVay’s new contract began to break, several Rams players spoke out on behalf of their head coach.

One notable player to congratulate Sean McVay is star wide receiver, Cooper Kupp.

According to Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register, Kupp was thrilled for his head coach. Kupp said, “That’s great news, I’m really pumped for him. He’s obviously more than deserving of that, so I’m glad that finally got worked out.”

Kupp has become a star in this Sean McVay-led Rams defense. Last season, Kupp took home the triple-crown honor by leading the league in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

Now that the contract has been figured out, Kupp is ready to lead this team to another solid season.