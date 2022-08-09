Sean McVay is staying in sunny Los Angeles with the Rams. At least, for the immediate future.

The defending Super Bowl champion coach told reporters on Tuesday that he has signed a new long-term deal to stay with the franchise, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The contract extension hasn’t been announced, however, because the Rams are waiting to finalize a new pact with long-time general manager Les Snead.

That a successful coach and general manager get new contracts after winning a Super Bowl isn’t exactly groundbreaking, but it is good news for an operation that could’ve lost its head coach to the extremely lucrative business of sports broadcasting. McVay openly flirted with the idea of leaving the demanding career of NFL coaching for a much more cushier, and potentially even more financially beneficial, career path. McVay could’ve made as much as $20 million to jump ship from the NFL to the Amazon or ESPN announcing booth this offseason.

While the terms of McVay’s contracts won’t be disclosed until his deal is announced, if at all, it’s safe to assume that the 36-year-old coach will be well compensated to help make sure his focus is on the field and not on his next career. Would the Rams fork out more than $20 million a year for McVay? We may never find out.

Sean McVay has coached the L.A. Rams since 2017, notching a 55-26 record in five seasons as the man in charge. He was named the AP NFL Coach of the Year in his first year with the franchise.