The latest fans have heard of Cooper Kupp's injury status was through Coach Sean McVay. The Los Angeles Rams leader outlined that there has been huge progress in his recovery. But, a huge revelation came. It was confirmed that he would not be able to play against the Las Vegas Raiders. Things may have taken a turn for the better as the wide receiver and Derion Kendrick received positive news heading into a new week of the NFL Preseason against the Denver Broncos.

Cooper Kupp is set to return and practice with the Rams, per Myles Simmons of NBC Sports. The wide receiver has been out since the start of August due to a hamstring injury. It happened during a red zone drill in the previous month which sidelined Kupp for a fairly long amount of time.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Now, he will be traveling along with Coach Sean McVay's squad to Colorado. These are all in preparation for their joint practice matchup against the Broncos. It is uncertain if Kupp will play after he missed a lot of time and even a game against the Raiders. However, the only certainty is that Cooper will be ready before their NFL Preseason finale on the 27th of August.

Derion Kendrick will also be rejoining the Rams along with Cooper Kupp. Joe Noteboom and Logan Bruss still have injuries to work on that may sideline them for an undisclosed amount of time. Their statuses before the Broncos game still remain a mystery but fans should hope that they return soon.