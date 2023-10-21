The Los Angeles Rams have exceeded expectations heading into their Week 7 tilt against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and with a 3-3 record, it's clear this is a huge game for them. The problem, however, is that the Rams have spent the week wondering whether or not they will have starting cornerbrack Derion Kendrick available for this game.

Kendrick has started all six games for the Rams at corner this season, but he ended up getting arrested earlier this week on a weapons charge that immediately threw his status for this game in doubt. Despite that, Kendrick was practicing with the team on Friday, and made it clear that he expects to suit up on Sunday afternoon against Pittsburgh.

“Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick missed two days of practice this week after being arrested Monday on weapons charges, but he returned to work on Friday. Kendrick took part in the final practice before Sunday’s game against the Steelers and was listed as questionable to play later in the day. Kendrick has started every game this season and told reporters that he expects to play this weekend.” – Josh Alper, Pro Football Talk

Kendrick has been huge for the Rams at cornerback this season, as he's only allowing a passer rating of 76.8 on passes thrown in his direction, and his absence would be a big blow for LA in a crucial game. However, it sounds like he's ready to play, and as long as Sean McVay and company are comfortable having him on the field, he should be able to take the field for Los Angeles in Week 7.