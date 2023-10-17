The Los Angeles Rams did not have a very good start to the week, as they learned that starting cornerback Derion Kendrick has been arrested in Los Angeles Monday on a felony gun charge. Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay was reluctant to give a full reaction to Kendrick's apparent trouble with the law, but he understandably was disappointed with it, to say the least.

“I'm just going to kind of leave it at that until I have all the appropriate information,” McVay said of Kendrick's arrest, (via Adam Grosbard of the O.C. Register). “I don't think it would be appropriate for me to speak on things that I have don't have the totality of it, other than knowing he was arrested early this AM,” McVay added.

Kendrick's arrest happened just a day after the Rams got back to their winning ways with a 26-9 victory at home over the Arizona Cardinals. In that game, Kendrick had two total tackles (both solo).

There is a good chance that Kendrick will miss Week 7's game between the Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers and perhaps more contests beyond that. An absence from Kendrick would be felt by LA's defense which is currently ranked 13th in the NFL against the pass with 208.2 passing yards allowed per contest. If anything, Los Angeles will be up against the Steelers' anemic passing attack, so the Rams must still be able to find a way to handle their business defensively downfield in Week 7 with or without Kendrick.

Kendrick was selected by the Rams in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.