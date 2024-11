Some famous personalities were at SoFi Stadium to watch the Los Angeles Rams host the Miami Dolphins on Monday night for, well, Monday Night Football. Among them was no other than former Los Angeles superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who is already retired from professional football but can still definitely command significant attention.

The 33-year-old Donald roamed around the stadium before kickoff and greeted some of his old friends and teammates along with his son, who was wearing his No. 99 Rams jersey.

Just the sight of Donald inside his old stomping grounds was enough to get Rams and football fans buzzing online.

“Either you or ur son has to stay and play the rest of the season. Thems the rules,” commented X (formerly Twitter) user @DatNinjaEd.

Another one (@CrowsNets) commented: “him & LT are the best defenders of all time”

Meanwhile, @nic6lemmon, hopes that being at SoFi Stadium would spark an idea for Donald to un-retire: “I hope this game gives AD an appetite 🤞🏾”

“bro wants to come back 🔜🔜,” joked @kyrennpuka.

Via @deems097: “Retire his number now & build the statue”

Rams fall short at home against the Dolphins

Unfortunately for the Rams, they were not able to give Donald and their fans a win, as Los Angeles fell prey to the Dolphins, 23-15. Los Angeles' stop unit was gashed early by the Dolphins, with Malik Washington waltzing his way to an 18-yard rushing touchdown just three minutes into the contest. That doesn't mean the Rams performed poorly on defense all throughout the contest.

In fact, they forced two turnovers and recorded three sacks on Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Even with Washington's touchdown, the Dolphins were held by Los Angeles to only 67 rushing yards on 22 carries for only 3.0 yards per attempt.

A prime Aaron Donald surely would have made a difference in such a game, but the Rams were not too shabby either on the pass rush against the Dolphins with rookie Jared Verse turning heads with his play. Verse finished the game with four total tackles and a sack plus a quarterback sack.

Where the Rams truly fell short was on the other side of the field. Los Angeles did not score a single touchdown with all their points coming off Joshua Karty's kicks.