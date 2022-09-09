Free agent Odell Beckham Jr. shows up at opening night of Bills-Rams

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr is arguably the most high-profile free agent still on the open market. And with his recent appearance at the season opener of the 2022 NFL season, rumors could continue to heat up.

With the regular season opener taking place between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills, Odell Beckham Jr has made an appearance. As the Rams have unveiled their Super Bowl banner, it only makes sense that Beckham is in attendance.

Odell Beckman Jr. taking in tonight's Rams/Bills game 🤩 He's still a free agent.pic.twitter.com/f0nw6yZKqh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 8, 2022

Odell Beckham Jr’s appearance is worth noting due to his apparent interest in both teams currently playing. Throughout the offseason, Beckham was linked to both the Rams and the Bills. And players on both teams have made their case as to why the veteran receiver should join their teams.

Beckham was sent to the Rams during the 2021 season. He played a critical role in their pursuit of a Super Bowl victory.

During the Rams’ Super Bowl contest against the Cincinnati Bengals, Beckham recorded two receptions for 52 receiving yards and one touchdown.

But unfortunately, Odell Beckham Jr suffered a torn ACL. Due to this injury, he is yet to be ready to return to the field. He has also not yet signed with a team, with many expecting a decision to be made in November.

In recent weeks, it was announced that the Rams have chosen to set aside a locker for Beckham. Many also believe that once he is healthy, he will once again join the team.

While Odell Beckham Jr’s appearance at the game could be nothing more than a prior player wanting to show support for their team, it could also be a sign of what is soon to come.