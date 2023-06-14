The Los Angeles Rams have been doing some cap space gymnastics this offseason, and that included with their superstar wide receiver Cooper Kupp on Wednesday.

“The Rams have converted $13.92M of WR Cooper Kupp's base salary into a signing bonus, creating $10.44M in 2023 cap space, per source,” wrote ESPN's Field Yates.

The move is a standard restructure, which will lower Kupp's cap hit in 2023 but also pushes money out to future years by prorating the signing bonus over the rest of his contract, which is set to expire after the 2026 season.

Before the move, Los Angeles had just $1.3 million in cap space, among the lowest in the NFL, with players in the draft class still needing to be signed.

Although the team were not planning to move on from Kupp, the restructure will make it more difficult to trade or cut him in the future as his cap hits will increase, according to Cameron DaSilva of RamsWire.

“Given the holes still on their roster, they could potentially use this newfound cap space to sign a veteran pass rusher or cornerback in free agency,” wrote DaSilva on Wednesday. “Or, they may have just needed it to get their rookies under contract and create space for necessary roster moves throughout the season.”

Kupp said on Tuesday that he's “feeling really good” after he returned to a full team practice for the first time this offseason as he continues to rehab his ankle.

“I was really hoping to challenge to come back and be a part of last year still,” he said. “Unfortunately, things can't work out that way.”

The star WR suffered a high ankle sprain during the Rams' Week 10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals last season, leading to surgery and him missing the remainder of the year. LA finished the season 5-12.

“I feel right now we've been pushing it pretty hard. I feel like I'm asking for more, wanting to do more and feeling like you're getting held back versus feeling like they're pushing you to do more,” Cooper Kupp said about his ongoing recovery. “We're in a good place now where I feel like I want to get out there and play.”

With his contract restructured and more cap space for the team to work with, Kupp figures to return to a much-improved LA Rams team in 2023.