‘He’s still feeling a little bit of pain’: Sean McVay gets brutally honest on Matthew Stafford’s elbow injury

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford didn’t throw much this offseason after dealing with elbow inflammation. He eventually had to get an injection to reduce the pain, but it appears the injury is still bothering him during training camp.

On Monday, head coach Sean McVay revealed how they’re trying to limit his workload so Stafford doesn’t feel more discomfort. Via Pro Football Talk:

“We’d lessened Matthew Stafford’s workload today,” McVay told reporters on Monday. “Really when we look at it, we’ve got five weeks until September 8. He’s still feeling a little bit of pain, he could push through it. You guys have been out here, he’s been throwing and competing in team settings. We felt like the smart thing was let’s really just take it a week at a time.

“He (Matthew Stafford) ended up getting about 40 to 50 throws in individual. We didn’t take part in the team activities and that’s really more a result of he’s got so much experience. The most important thing is for him feeling good and healthy on September 8. We could certainly push and he could really grind through this, but that’s not the goal with somebody like him. It’s not something that we’re concerned about.”

After all, it shouldn’t be a huge concern for the Rams. Matthew Stafford still has more than a month until the season opener. On the other hand though, if he continues to feel pain, then it needs to be addressed. The only way LA is making another Super Bowl run is with a healthy Stafford. That’s simply the truth. They just need to keep monitoring the issue and making sure Stafford isn’t pushing it too hard and making the injury worse.