Jalen Ramsey recently posted a cryptic tweet that seemed to hint at a potential Los Angeles Rams departure. But Rams fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as it was reported that he was not alluding to a split with LA, per Cameron DaSilva.

“UPDATE: Jalen tells me his tweet wasn’t alluding to any impending trade or departure split with the Rams. He’s a first alternate for the Pro Bowl and is still hoping to make it. If not, his season ended with two INTs against Seattle in Week 18,” DaSilva wrote on Twitter.

Jalen Ramsey was simply referring to the fact that his season may be over.

It is what it is! It was what it was! If that’s the end, I went out wit a BANG! Still THAT! 🤟🏾 pic.twitter.com/dEM63EFa4u — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) January 13, 2023

The Rams endured an underwhelming campaign after winning the Super Bowl last year. Regardless, Jalen Ramsey is still one of the better defenders in the league.

Ramsey previously addressed the Rams’ difficult 2022 season.

“We ain’t had it like this though, you know what I mean? It’s different,” Ramsey said, per Pro Football Talk. “We got to talk about like this team, like the Rams, you know what I mean? Like this year, not previous years, nothing like that. We got to talk about this specific team and we ain’t been through this before, right? We’re going through it right now.”

Given Los Angeles’ troubling year, the fact that fans thought Ramsey was hinting at a potential departure isn’t surprising.

It will be intriguing to see what the future holds for the Rams. Sean McVay is expected to return in 2023. He will do everything in his power to help the team rebound.

And the Rams are certainly hoping to have Jalen Ramsey back in the fold as well.