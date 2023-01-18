The Los Angeles Rams had a brutal season after winning a Super Bowl a year ago. That raised speculation that head coach Sean McVay could leave as interest from the likes of ESPN and Fox Sports continues to come his way. And while McVay did ultimately decide to run it back in 2023 with the Rams, he did give the coaching staff the green light to explore opportunities elsewhere in the league. They apparently took that to heart. Via Field Yates:

“Sean McVay returned to the Rams and staff changes were expected and some have: OL coach Kevin Carberry, Special Teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis, DB Coach Jonathan Cooley, Assistant DL Skyler Jones and Defensive Assistant Lance Schulters will not be returning, per source.”

A lot of turnover on the LA sidelines. The front office and McVay will have a lot of work to do this offseason in order to revamp the key figures alongside the HC who play a crucial part each and every week. But, there is no question change is needed.

The Rams were putrid on both sides of the ball, scoring just 18.1 points per game and allowing over 350 yards per contest. Their offensive line in particular was extremely bad, providing Matthew Stafford with minimal protection, which led to a season-ending neck injury.

It was already reported early Wednesday that McVay plans to make changes to his offensive staff. OC Liam Coen just left the Rams once again for a Kentucky return. Mike LaFleur is expected to join the staff but it’s unknown what his role will be.