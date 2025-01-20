Los Angeles Rams rookie Jared Verse walked around sleeveless and confident while facing Philadelphia Eagles fans. The edge rusher stepped out of Lincoln Financial Field taking the 28-22 loss.

The top 20 draft pick of 2024 made pregame headlines unveiling his distaste for the Eagles' fanbase. Verse later took a lap and faced the chorus of boos from the Philly fans. He even crossed paths with Eagles star defensive lineman Jalen Carter.

Verse became even more vocal after the game. Except he dropped a poignant message after taking his first career postseason loss, per Rams team reporter Stu Jackson.

“I don't want my teammates to feel like this again. I only want to look in their eyes and see anything but pure bliss and pure happiness. And I'm going to do everything in my power to make sure that doesn't happen again,” Verse said.

Strong words from one of the strongest new additions the Rams made during the offseason. And Verse's play fuels new optimism for the future of the franchise.

Rams' Jared Verse backed up trash talk with epic game vs Eagles

Verse wasn't overwhelmed by the boos, let alone the cold elements that impacted his exposed arms before the game. The first-year defender also showed he wasn't phased by a powerful Eagles offensive line.

The 24-year-old instead delivered an epic playoff outing. Verse created five quarterback pressures and snatched Jalen Hurts for two sacks.

How was an inexperienced postseason defender able to overwhelm the Eagles? Verse turned to a deadly mix of speed-to-power on this sack of the All-Pro quarterback.

Verse even rag dolled the more massive 370-pound Mekhi Becton on the take down of Hurts. He then lost his footing momentarily during this third-and-23 scenario. But kept his motor humming and brought down the Eagles' QB1. Verse plastered his name into Rams postseason history alongside teammate Braden Fiske during the contest.

Verse puts a bow on an impressive NFL debut. He grabbed 72 total tackles, 41 solo stops and 6.5 sacks — including playoffs. He became even more beloved inside the “Rams House” through his epic 57-yard scoop-and-score on the Minnesota Vikings during the Wild Card round.

But he's bound to become even more loved in L.A. All thanks to his stirring promise after accepting the six-point loss in Philadelphia.