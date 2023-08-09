John Johnson was originally selected in the third-round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams. After four years with the team, Johnson bolted for the Cleveland Browns. But now back to where his NFL career began, Johnson is ready to return to the Rams and prove he can still be a difference maker on the gridiron.

Los Angeles recently signed Johnson to a one-year contract. As he gets ready to suit up for the Rams once more, Johnson admitted his faults in Cleveland while looking to a brighter future in LA, via Adam Grosbard of the Orange County Register.

“I didn't meet my expectations. I didn't meet the other organization's expectations,” Johnson said. “So it puts a chip on my shoulder. You want to go out there and show you can still go. I'm young. I feel like I'm in my prime. I just need a place and opportunity to do it.”

When he left the Rams, Johnson said a three-year, $33.75 million with the Browns. The safety started 32 games over his two years in Cleveland. He made 162 tackles with nine passes defended and four interceptions.

John Johnson looked like a much more explosive defender during his first stint in LA. Over his first 54 games with the Rams, the safety put up 350 tackles with 32 passes defended and eight interceptions.

Coming off of a 5-12 season the Rams are looking to change things around in the 2023-24 season. With Johnson back in the fold, both player and team will be looking to prove they can still compete and be a dangerous force in the NFL.