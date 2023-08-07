Safety John Johnson III is running it back with the Los Angeles Rams. The veteran defensive back is returning to the Rams on a one-year deal, as reported by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Johnson is a familiar face for Rams fans, as he played his first four seasons in the NFL with Los Angeles. The Rams selected him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft as the 91st overall pick. His first stint in Los Angeles lasted until the 2019 NFL season before he inked a three-year, $33.75 million contract with the Browns in 2021, who waived him last March.

During his initial stint with the Rams, Johnson recorded eight interceptions, 32 passes defended, a forced fumble, 235 solo tackles, eight tackles for losses, and two quarterback hits in 54 games. In two seasons with the Browns, Johnson, a product of Boston College, registered four interceptions, nine passes defended, three forced fumbles, a sack, 107 solo tackles, five tackles for losses, and four quarterback hits through 32 appearances.

Johnson returns to Los Angeles amid some losses by the team's secondary unit. The team parted ways in the offseason with the likes of Jalen Ramsey, Troy Hill, Nick Scott, and David Long. Moreover, the Rams didn't spend a single pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on a safety or a cornerback until the sixth round when they took TCU Horned Frogs product Tre'Vius Hodges.

Johnson, who got a lukewarm 62.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus for his work on the field in 2022, joins the Rams safety group that also features Jordan Fuller, Quentin Lake, Russ Yeast, and Jason Taylor.