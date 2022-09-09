Josh Allen, Bills snap incredible Sean McVay streak that is hard to believe Rams coach sustained for years

Believe it or not, Sean McVay has never lost in an opening game of the season. Even more astoundingly, the 36-year-old shot-caller has also never gone below .500 at any point in his coaching career. Well, that all changed on Thursday night as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills proved to be too much for defending champions Los Angeles Rams.

Allen was the superstar of the evening as he led the Bills to a massive statement win in the first game of the new season. Unfortunately for McVay and the Rams, they had no answer to the Bills’ superstar quarterback, and this led to the LA coach bidding goodbye to his pristine record (h/t The Athletic on Twitter):

Sean McVay lost a Week 1 game for the first time in his NFL coaching career. He has never been under .500 until tonight.

Perhaps the most amazing part of all this — even more astounding than the fact that Josh Allen entered Tom Brady and Drew Brees territory with his record-breaking performance against LA — is how Sean McVay has never gone below .500 throughout his entire career. He’s in his ninth season in the NFL now (his sixth year with the Rams), and it’s truly amazing to realize that he’s kept a winning record throughout.

As they always say, however, all records are there to be broken. This was exactly the case for McVay, who will now need to pick up the pieces of their disappointing performance against a formidable Bills side. Next up for LA is a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2.