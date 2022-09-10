Key Matthew Stafford protector goes down with concerning knee injury in loss to Bills

The Los Angeles Rams were spanked 31-10 on Thursday night by the Buffalo Bills and the offensive line struggled immensely to limit the damage. Unfortunately, they also suffered a brutal injury that may have major implications moving forward. Starting center Brian Allen, one of the key protectors for quarterback Matthew Stafford, will miss 2-4 weeks with a knee injury, per Pro Football Talk.

Allen didn’t miss a single snap in the Week 1 contest and it’s unclear when the injury actually occurred. Sean McVay is going to have to shift his OL around now to make up for the loss. Right guard Coleman Shelton will likely start at center as a result, while backup guard Tremayne Anchrum steps in for Shelton.

To make matters worse, the Rams also lost running back Kyren Williams, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks with a high ankle sprain. Via Gary Klein of the LA Times:

RB Kyren Williams (ankle) and C Brian Allen (knee) having surgery today, per McVay. Williams expected to be sidelined 6-8 weeks, Allen 2-4, McVay said. — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) September 9, 2022

Williams suffered the injury on a kickoff return in the first quarter and never actually got the chance to showcase his talent. The rookie was a fifth-round selection by the Rams in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. Los Angeles certainly could’ve used him, too. The run offense was abysmal, generating 47 yards on the ground between Darrell Henderson and Cam Akers combined. The organization could look to go out and sign another RB in the meantime.

Both of these injuries are unfortunate for the Rams, but they’ll have to make due. Next up on the schedule is the Atlanta Falcons on September 18th.