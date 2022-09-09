3 Rams takeaways after Week 1 loss vs. Bills

The 2022 NFL season has officially begun, so it is time for some Los Angeles Rams takeaways from Week 1 loss versus the Buffalo Bills.

What was supposed to be a celebration for the homecoming of the Super Bowl winners quickly turned into a headache. The Rams suffered a blowout 31-10 loss against the Bills, raising questions on if the team really has a shot of going back-to-back this season. While the loss might be difficult to swallow for some fans, there are still some things to analyze and perhaps take into consideration for the remainder of the year.

With that being said, here are some takeaways from the Rams’ loss against the Bills in their season opener.

3. They need more from Cam Akers

One thing that caught everyone’s attention on Thursday was how little Cam Akers was involved in the Rams’ offense. The running back finished the game with a total of three carries with no yards gained.

He notably did not see the field in the first quarter and played just five of the team’s 32 offensive snaps in the first half. Akers was clearly behind Darrell Henderson Jr. in the rotation, as the latter by far led the team with 13 carries and 47 yards. Only Akers and Henderson had multiple carry attempts in the game.

It is worth noting that Akers missed most of last season due to a torn Achilles tendon. He ended up returning in time for the playoffs, starting all but one of the postseason games. He had 67 carries for 172 yards with no touchdowns in the playoffs.

Los Angeles had a total of just 52 rushing yards on the season opener. For comparison, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen had 56 yards and a rushing touchdown in the game.

Now that the world knows what Cooper Kupp is capable of doing, the Rams might need to use the running game more. But for that to happen, they need a fully healthy Akers to produce more than he did in Week 1.

2. Cooper Kupp can’t do it by himself all the time

Unsurprisingly, Cooper Kupp was the best player on the Rams’ offense against the Bills. The Super Bowl MVP caught 13 of his 15 targets for 128 yards. He also scored the team’s only touchdown of the game.

Cooper Kupp somehow stays inbounds for the first Rams touchdown of the season 🤯pic.twitter.com/MxWr3Mlzql — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 9, 2022

It was basically what everyone expected from the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year. However, Los Angeles cannot depend just on Kupp for the entire season. Against the Bills, other than Kupp, just tight end Tyler Higbee had double-digit targets. Also, Kupp’s receiving yards represented more than half of what the Rams produced on Thursday night.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford targeted a total of seven players in Week 1. Other than Kupp, just two of them caught at least five passes. If that indicates something, it’s that the Pro Bowler will once again lead the league in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns. Last year, he had 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 scores, all career-bests.

The problem is that the Rams must have clear second and third options in the receiving game. Should Kupp miss some weeks or underperform, they need someone to step up and be a reliable option for Stafford, especially with Van Jefferson still injured.

In 2021, they had Odell Beckham Jr. to help Kupp. The three-time Pro Bowler had 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns in just eight games. If the Rams find a player to do a job similar to Beckham’s, Los Angeles will have better chances of returning to the Super Bowl.

1. The Rams need Matthew Stafford to step up

Unfortunately for Rams fans, this was not a good night for Matthew Stafford. The quarterback completed 29 of his 41 pass attempts for one touchdown. However, he also threw three picks. Last season, Stafford led the league with 17 interceptions.

Even though he completed 70.7 percent of his passes, his misses really made a difference in the game. One of his interceptions turned out to be a costly one. The Bills would end up scoring a touchdown just three plays following the pick, making it a three-possession game and basically sealing the deal.

Later, in his last pick, Stafford did what the NBC announcers called his “highlight of night.” The quarterback had to tackle Buffalo’s Boogie Basham after the defensive end ran for 21 yards after the interception.

Matthew Stafford's third interception thrown on the night is to a defensive lineman. "So, I hate to say it, but probably the highlight of the night for Matthew Stafford is this tackle."- Cris Collinsworth 🏈😬 pic.twitter.com/q921s9JBoB — The Comeback (@thecomeback) September 9, 2022

Stafford has already proven he can lead a team to a title. He can play in clutch moments and find the open man. The problem is that the interceptions keep happening.

It is worth noting that the Bills have one of the best defenses in the league, especially after adding pass rusher and former Ram Von Miller. Still, if Los Angeles really wants another shot at the Super Bowl, they need more from its quarterback. With Stafford playing like he did in the playoffs, minus the picks, he will show that the Rams are not a one-year wonder.