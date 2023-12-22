Shohei Ohtani is the newest member of Los Angeles Rams rookie Kobie Turner's fan club.

Have the Los Angeles Rams found themselves another game-wrecking interior defensive lineman? Judging by Kobie Turner's rookie season so far, that just might be the case. Turner even made sure to flash his talent with Shohei Ohtani in attendance, just to let the MLB star know expectations are high in this city.

With Turner's sack of New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr in the second quarter of Thursday Night Football, he's accumulated six-and-a-half sacks on the season. That moves Turner ahead of defensive end Kevin Carter (six) for the second-most sacks in a rookie season in Rams franchise history, courtesy of the Rams' Stu Jackson.

Who does Turner still trail on that list? A guy by the name of Aaron Donald. Turner's current teammate racked up nine sacks in his rookie season back in 2014.

Ohtani scouting Turner, Rams in person

The Rams couldn't have anticipated this level of production from Turner so early in his career.

The nose tackle began his college career at Richmond, where he did show an ability to get after the quarterback. In 37 games, Turner racked up 15 sacks before transferring to Wake Forest.

In his lone season with the Demon Deacons, Turner had two sacks, 10 tackles-for-loss, and 38 tackles.

The Rams selected Turner in the third round of the 2023 draft. He made an immediate impact, collecting a half-sack in his NFL debut in a 30-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks. November is when Turner really began to shine. Across a stretch in which the Rams went 3-1, Turner produced four-and-a-half sacks, four tackles-for-loss, and six QB hits.

Was Turner inspired by having Ohtani in attendance, eager to show the newest Dodgers star what he can do? Hard to say, but while Turner is having a very solid rookie season, he probably won't be stealing too many headlines from Ohtani in the future.