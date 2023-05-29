Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Kurt Warner is a Rams legend from the team’s days in St. Louis, and he took to Twitter and responded to a fan to make the case for his old teammate Torry Holt being in the Hall of Fame.

“Ridiculous he doesn’t have a Gold Jacket already,” Kurt Warner said on Twitter. “I’ve been dumbfounded for years bc of stats like this AND he shared the ball with 2 other HOFs who needed their touches!!! #WayOverDue.”

The two hall of famers that Warner is referring to are Marshall Faulk and Isaac Bruce. Marshall Faulk was inducted in 2011, while Isaac Bruce was inducted in 2020.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Warner responded to St. Louis Rams history on Twitter, who posted a screenshot from a Sport Illustrated article written by Jonathan Jones that included impressive stats from Tory Holt’s career.

“Hold has a solid case for Canton,” Jones wrote. “No player in NFL history has strung together more 1,300-yard seasons consecutively (six) than Holt. Only Jerry Rice has more consecutive 1,100-yard seasons (nine to eight). He has a Super Bowl ring. He was a member of the revolutionary Greatest Show on Turf. In 11 seasons he went to seven Pro Bowls, made two All-Pro teams and led the league in receiving yards twice. Holtwas one of four receivers named to the 2000s All Decade Team, and he’s the only one of that quartet not to be in the Hall despite being a semifinalist the last five years.”

Many agree with Warner in believing that Holt belongs in the Hall of Fame, and hopefully for his sake he gets inducted soon.