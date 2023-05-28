The Los Angeles Rams were sacked 59 times last season, third most in the NFL. Quarterback Matthew Stafford took plenty of hits as a result, and ended up on injured reserve.

Now, Stafford is back, and he’s bringing additional weapons with him.

In the trenches, the Rams are expected to receive a boost with the addition of Alaric Jackson.

Jackson was lost for the season with blood clots in November 2022. The hulking 6-foot-7 guard/tackle is now back, and impressing Stafford in OTAs.

“Yeah, I think he’s a competitive guy,” Stafford said.

“I think it comes out in his attitude, probably when you guys talk to him, but also when he plays. Typical nasty offensive lineman, and it’s fun to be around.”

“He’s definitely a competitive guy that wants to get out there and play physical.”

Jackson, a Detroit, Michigan native, went undrafted out of Iowa and signed with the Rams in May 2021.

Joe Noteboom is the projected starter at left tackle according to the Rams’ projected depth chart. Judging by last season, however, Jackson could be needed as a fill-in to protect Stafford’s blind side.

The Rams will kick off the 2023 season on the road at Seattle on September 10.

Head Coach Sean McVay commented on the absences of Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald, assuring fans that there’s nothing to worry about. Kupp and his wife Anna are expecting their third child. According to McVay, they’ve been in constant contact with the Rams.

“They had some family stuff that they’re taking care of. This has been consistent. We knew about this for a long time,” McVay said. “These guys are engaged.”