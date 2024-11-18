Heading into Week 11, the Los Angeles Rams had a clear advantage on the ground against the New England Patriots.

Facing off against a Pats defense that ranks 20th against the run, allowing 1,412 yards on the ground on the season, if Sean McVay committed to giving the rock to Kyren Williams and the rest of his backfield, there would certainly be yards to be had on the ground in New England.

Unfortunately, the Rams didn't go all in on the ground in Week 11, running the ball just 20 times – 24 if you count Matthew Stafford running the ball four times for zero yards – in a pass-heavy game plan. But when Williams was afforded a carry, he was incredibly efficient, picking up 86 yards, his fifth-best mark on the year, on just 15 carries on the way to a 28-22 win in Foxboro.

Discussing Williams' effective play in Week 11, Stafford celebrated his running backs for putting in work when the team really needed them, as they helped to take over the game in the third quarter.

“Yeah, I'll have to go back and look at it, but obviously it starts up front. Our guys on the perimeter did a nice job blocking, and then it seemed like the run was over, and then I would look up, and he'd get five more,” Stafford told reporters. “That's the kind of back that he is, that Blake [Corum] is. Those guys are really good football players. When you give those guys space, good things are going to happen for us.”

Will the day ever come when Williams gets credit for what he brings to the Rams? It's impossible to know; it seems like in games where he gets a ton of carries, the Rams either lose or have ugly play in the trenches. Still, if he continues to put on performances like he did in Week 11, that recognition will eventually come, as RBs can't average 5.7 yards per carry without getting some attention.

Sean McVay is proud of Kyren Williams and the Rams' run game

Discussing the resurgence of his run game in Week 11 after nothing much went well on Monday Night Football, McVay celebrated his running backs and the offensive linemen blocking for him up front, as they all came together to give the team an efficient afternoon in Foxboro.

“Just what we thought would be best, kind of like what I talked you guys about. When you're able to run the football, other things can come off of it. It's what offensive ball should look like when it's quality. And I thought there was a lot of examples of that. We have to be able to build on this. I was proud of that group. It was a weird day, like I mentioned, because some of the minimal opportunities. And then some of the snaps we had in the first half were more situational ball or a sudden change in the red area,” McVay told reporters.

“They did a good job. The one drive we're talking about where Kyren got a couple of runs, I thought our left side did an excellent job. You can see Alaric was really coming off the football. Steve did a great job. I was proud of the group overall. They did give us a couple different things. They'd shown some stuff. I thought we held up really well in protection. There was a couple times where there were some stunts they brought that forced to ball to come out earlier than we'd have liked. I was really pleased. Thought Coach Wendell did a really great job. Cool to have a handful of guys that were here. This place meant a lot to them, to be able to come back here and get a win.”

Is the Rams' offensive line finally fixed? Nope, while the left side of the line is looking good, Warren McClendon ended up starting at right tackle, and Beaux Limmer made his triumphant return at center after being taken off the field on MNF. Then again, with the rookie center out of Arkansas looking like a serious player for the Rams, the team might actually put it all together by the end of the year, even without their big free agent signee, Jonah Jackson.