Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams had a little bit of fun at the expense of Miami Dolphins defensive back Kader Kohou during Monday Night Football. During a moment in the second quarter of the contest, Williams inserted his finger into Kohou's helmet to poke the cornerback's ear.

That happened after Williams saw Kohou shove Los Angeles wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. It was an odd moment most people would expect to see in a playground than during a football game between grown men, but Williams somehow just checked someone's weird bingo card with that move.

Surely, many fans on social media noticed what Williams did to Kohou.

“Number 70 bumping him when he knew what his teammate was doing it doesn't get more wicked lol,” said X (formerly Twitter) user @GL8BAL_SPORTS.

Another one, @_AVBSports, said: “Classless rams RBs. From Akers to this guy. A tradition unlike any other”

“He trying to start something 🤣,” commented @HskrsStarsBucs.

A different comment from @yogibaba306 read: “Williams out here keeping it playful! Gotta love the energy 😂🐬”

“Kyren Williams shoved his finger in the ear hole of Kader Kohou’s helmet. I’m speechless😂,” reacted @AryePulli.

Even Mike Golic Jr. had something to say about it: “because I'm broken inside: this made me think of Salad Fingers and so I went back and watched the Salad Fingers video and man, it is ZERO surprise that so many people my age have anxiety because what in the fresh hell were we watching.”

Rams drop to below .500 after frustrating loss to the Dolphins

As for the game itself, it was Kohou and the Dolphins who got the last laugh, as they defeated the Rams, 23-15. Kohou had three solo tackles. Meanwhile, Williams and the Rams' offense did not do much. Williams rushed for 62 yards on 15 carries with zero touchdowns and added 20 receiving yards on five receptions and six targets.

Although Williams had over 80 yards from scrimmage, those proved to be mostly empty-caloric yards with the Rams failing to score a touchdown in the contest.

The loss was obviously not ideal for the Rams, as they dropped to 4-5, but they have a chance to pick up the pieces in Week 11 versus Drake Maye and the New England Patriots in Foxborough.