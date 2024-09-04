The Los Angeles Rams have high hopes as they enter the Fall 2024 NFL season. Los Angeles wants to build off its first-round playoff exit from January, and star quarterback Matthew Stafford and rising third-year running back Kyren Williams will be central to the team's success. Williams kept it real when providing insight into the Rams' smash-mouth offense before the season's start.

Williams believes the Rams' shift in their rushing philosophy will give them an edge.

“For me, that’s a tone-setter,” Williams said, via Gary Klein of the LA Times. “We got into a mentality to where we’re going to run the ball. You might know we’re going to run the ball, but we’re still going to… It’s fun when it’s like that, when we control the controllables and we’re able to play on our terms.”

Kyren Williams' belief in the Ram's system is a positive sign for the team. Williams has shown steady improvement and versatility since joining the team in 2022. After totaling just 139 yards in 10 games, Williams erupted for 1,144 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2023. He looks to continue being a force in LA's offense alongside Matthew Stafford. Stafford boasted top-11 rankings in passing yards, TDs, and QBR in 2023.

Kyren Williams expresses confidence in key Rams' role players

Williams knows that for the Rams' offense to thrive, every member must have the right mentality. That is why he chose to express confidence in the offensive line despite not knowing who will be set at every position.

“I got confidence in all my guys,” Williams said, via the LA Times. “I don’t care who it is up front. Starters, nonstarters, undrafted, drafted — it don’t matter. We’re going to get to work. Along the way, we’re going to get better.

“Even if it’s not there — what it is right now — we’re going to get there. And we’re going to have the confidence we need to get there. I like bringing people along like that.”

The O-line is not the only unit Williams is supporting. He said he has been mentoring rising rookie running back Blake Corum and other running backs. For Williams, it is deeper than simply offering help where needed.

“It’s just like giving back in a way,” Williams said. “Somebody did that for me, so why not do that for them, and we’re creating a bond while doing that. So it makes it much more fun, so when big plays happen, you get more excited for somebody, when you’re close to them.”

Williams' activity and attitude should help LA get over the hump as they seek to make a deeper run during their next campaign.