Rams get brutal injury news on Matthew Stafford protector Joe Noteboom

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams may have won their Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers, but it might have come at a cost.

To recall, offensive lineman Joe Noteboom suffered an injury during the second quarter of the contest and had to be carted off the field. The Rams eventually ruled him out for the game after briefly listing him as questionable with an ankle issue.

Speaking to reporters postgame, however, head coach Sean McVay got brutally honest about the current condition of Noteboom, and admitted there are fears the injury “might be his Achilles,” per team reporter Stu Jackson.

Of course, it is not final yet and further tests on Monday should give clarity on his condition and the extent of his injury. However, if it’s indeed an Achilles tear, Noteboom could very well be done for the season.

Noteboom’s potential absence will be a massive blow to the Rams, who are already dealing with a decimated offensive line. Center Brian Allen is still out as he continues to deal with a knee issue, while guard David Edwards has been on the injured reserve list due to a concussion.

Matthew Stafford and the Rams improved to 3-3 on the season with their latest win, but they could be in trouble again if they cannot stay healthy. They’ll play the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8 after a bye week.

More details on Noteboom’s injury are expected to be released in the upcoming days. For now, the LA faithful can only hope for the best.