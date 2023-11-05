The Rams will be facing the Packers in Week 9 without starting quarterback Matthew Stafford. Brett Rypien will take his place.

The Los Angeles Rams will be without Matthew Stafford in Week 9. Brett Rypien will get the start as they look to pick up a key win in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers.

Rypien starting in Stafford's place was first reported by Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic and later confirmed by ESPN's Adam Schefter. Stafford is as tough as they come and rarely one to sit out if given the choice. It was expected, though, that his UCL sprain would be too much to come back from in Week 9 and that he would sit out. Now, it's official that the Rams will have a new QB for this game.

Brett Rypien is the nephew of former NFL quarterback Mark Rypien, who made two Pro Bowls and was the MVP of Super Bowl 26. Over his previous three seasons, all with the Denver Broncos, he appeared in eight games, including three starts. He threw four touchdowns and eight interceptions while compiling 778 passing yards and a 61.5 completion percentage.

The Rams got some good news with Puka Nacua being active. Rypien will have him and Cooper Kupp to throw to as he faces a solid Packers defense, though the unit is missing some depth, especially after trading Rasul Douglas to the Buffalo Bills at the trade deadline.

At 3-5 and coming off of two losses, the Rams don’t have much more room for error as they look to get back to the playoffs. They will have a bye after this game and need Rypien to keep the offense going.