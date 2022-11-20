Published November 20, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford was seen heading to the locker room after picking up an injury in Week 11 vs. the New Orleans Saints. It’s a major concern for Rams fans, who saw their star quarterback get sandwiched by a pair of Saints defenders on a devastating hit just after halftime. Per Adam Schefter, Stafford went to the medical tent and was shortly after seen heading into the locker room while backup Bryce Perkins warmed up.

Matthew Stafford is being evaluated for a concussion after the week in which he cleared through concussion protocol. https://t.co/eAwNcYXpij — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2022

Schefter indicates that Stafford is being evaluated for a potential concussion, which would be a huge concern for the Rams and their quarterback, who had missed Week 10’s matchup vs. the Cardinals while in concussion protocol.

Stafford had been in the NFL’s concussion protocol after injuring his head in Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He missed the Rams’ Week 10 clash against the Cardinals as a result, but was cleared to return in Week 11.

After a solid first half against the Saints, Stafford was taken down by a hard hit early in the second half, resulting in a head injury. Obviously, another concussion for Stafford would be vastly concerning for the Rams.

Stafford was replaced by Bryce Perkins, who was named the backup over John Wolford, despite the latter having started in Stafford’s stead in Week 10.

Prior to exiting the game with the head injury, the veteran QB had completed 11-of-18 pass attempts for 159 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

A long-term injury to Matthew Stafford would be the nail in the coffin on the Rams’ campaign. At 3-6 and staring down the barrel of a loss to the Saints, being without their starting quarterback, while already not having Cooper Kupp available, would almost certainly be too much to overcome.