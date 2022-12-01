Published December 1, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

It looks like the Los Angeles Rams are really out of the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes.

There have been early indications that the two sides won’t have a reunion, with a recent report pointing out that the LA franchise is not on OBJ’s list of preferred destinations amid the team’s poor campaign this 2022. Now, the Rams seem to have made their stance clear as well, removing the locker in their training complex that they initially reserved for Beckham.

“The locker that has had Odell Beckham Jr’s name on it at the Rams’ training complex since last season is now blank again. They are no longer saving OBJ’s spot,” Greg Beacham of AP reported.

For those not in the know, the Rams were considered the heavy favorites to re-sign Odell Beckham Jr. heading into the 2022 season. They looked so confident that they even kept a full locker complete with a nameplate for OBJ in their locker room at Thousand Oaks.

Unfortunately, the year hasn’t gone according to plan for the reigning Super Bowl champions. A slew of injuries to Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson only made things worse for the team, erasing any hopes of making it to the playoffs, let alone defending their title.

With that said, it’s not surprising why Beckham isn’t interested in returning to the Rams. And same for LA, it would be useless to have OBJ with their playoff hopes virtually gone.

It remains to be seen where Beckham will end up playing in, but it shouldn’t be long before he makes his decision.