Rams’ Cam Akers plan after turning down multiple trade deadline offers

Following Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, disgruntled running back Cam Akers remains a member of the Los Angeles Rams after rumblings that he may be on his way out. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Rams declined multiple trade offers for Akers before the deadline and now plan to work with Akers’ agents in hopes of getting him back out on the field.

Wednesday, Rams head coach Sean McVay said he talked with Akers and claimed the running back expressed a desire to return to the team, per ESPN’s Sarah Barshop. McVay also wouldn’t rule out Akers for Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While this does not bring this storyline to a close just yet, the efforts of the Rams indicates a desire to patch things up with the third-year back. Akers missed the entire 2021 NFL regular season after tearing his Achilles tendon in the offseason but managed to return for the team’s eventual Super Bowl run. Unfortunately, Akers has not looked like the same explosive player he was in spurts of his rookie season in 2020. Akers has accumulated a meager 151 rushing yards and one touchdown this year.

Last month, Akers was ruled out ahead of Week 6 ahead of the Rams’ game against the Carolina Panthers in what was characterized at the time as a “football-related” matter. Soon after, rumors came to light about Akers’ dissatisfaction with his diminished role in the offense called by head coach Sean McVay. Akers has not been active for either of the Rams’ previous two games due to this rift.

Fans may see Akers back in the lineup with a resolution potentially on the horizon. The Rams could use any help they can get in their run game. According to Pro Football Reference, the Rams have the fewest rushing yards (479) of any team in the NFL in 2022.