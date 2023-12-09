The Los Angeles Rams activated former Green Bay Packers star kicker Mason Crosby ahead of Sunday's game vs. the Baltimore Ravens

Mason Crosby is back. At 39-years old, the former Green Bay Packers star kicker is being activated by the Los Angeles Rams for Sunday's game versus the Baltimore Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Rams recently added Crosby to their practice squad. Now he will get a chance to compete once again at the NFL level. Upsetting the 9-3 Ravens won't be easy for Los Angeles, especially on the road.

The game is a crucial one for the Rams, though, who currently hold a 6-6 record. LA is fighting for a playoff spot in the NFC, making every remaining game very important. If LA is going to pull off the upset, the game could end up coming down to the wire.

The Rams may need to call upon Mason Crosby for a last second potential game-winning kick. Crosby, a proven veteran, will surely be ready for any big moments that arise Sunday.

Mason Crosby set to join Rams active roster

Crosby has been in the NFL since 2007. He was the Packers primary kicker from the 2007 season through 2022. Crosby established a reputation as one of the more reliable kickers in the league while in Green Bay.

For his career, Crosby owns an 81.4 field goal percentage. He's made a number of clutch field goals as well over the years.

It will be interesting to see how he performs in his 2023 season debut. Although it may take him some time to find his footing with the Rams after spending all of his career with the Packers prior to 2023, Crosby will be ready when needed Sunday.