The Los Angeles Rams are putting some pressure on Lucas Havrisik by signing longtime Green Bay Packers' kicker Mason Crosby to the practice squad on Wednesday.

“The Rams are signing veteran K Mason Crosby to their practice squad with the intention of moving him up to the active roster in the near future, source says,” reported NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. “After 16 years kicking for the Packers, the 39-year-old Crosby will suit up for his second NFL team.”

Crosby has spent his entire career in Wisconsin, winning a Super Bowl with the Packers at the conclusion of the 2010 season. But he was ousted from Green Bay earlier this season after the team drafted Andres Carlson out of Auburn University.

Crosby connected on 86.2 percent of his field goals last season, and has kicked at a 81.4 percent clip during his career. He worked out with the New Orleans Saints at the end of November, but nothing came of that.

After going unsigned earlier in the campaign, the 39-year-old will now join a Rams team that is suddenly 6-6 after three straight wins. LA is eyeing a playoff spot in the NFC West, and Crosby could be elevated to the active roster as soon as Week 14 in Baltimore.

Rams not confident in Havrisik?

Brett Maher started the season as the kicker in Los Angeles after he was signed to the practice squad in August and elevated for the team's home opener against the Seattle Seahawks. He went 3-for-5 on field goals in that game, but was released at the end of October after missing three kicks in a Week 7, 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In his place, Lucas Havrisik has taken over kicking duties, and he's been good if not great in California.

The rookie out of the University of Arizona has started each of the team's last five games, hitting 7-of-10 field goals and going 10-for-11 on extra point tries. He connected on 2-of-3 in Sunday's 36-19 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Whether or not Mason Crosby getting signed will end up affecting Havrisik's rookie campaign is up in the air, but one thing is for sure: the Rams are making a push for the postseason in December.