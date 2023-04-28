Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft was full of surprises, including QB Will Levis and CB Joey Porter Jr. not hearing their names called with the first 31 picks on Thursday night. As a result, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in an interesting spot ahead of Day 2 and have a number of teams interested in moving up.

As it turn out, a few different teams had expressed interest in an attempt to get back into the back end of the first round, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

‘Among teams that looked into potentially trading into the late first round last night, per sources: #Titans #Rams #Patriots #Falcons. Could have implications at the top of the second round.’

‘Per source, the Titans, Falcons, and Raiders were “desperately” trying to trade back into the bottom of round one last night.’

Alabama safety Brian Branch was another surprising player to fall out of Round 1, so these teams certainly had a guy in mind as they made an attempt to squeeze back into the first round.

The slide of Levis was the biggest story of the night, and a first-round talent being available still is quite a surprise. There are a ton of other big names left on the board, as is usually the case, and there could be a lot of action once Day 2 kicks off on Friday evening in Kansas City.

If Day 1 is any indication, we might be in for more trades and surprises on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.