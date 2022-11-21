Published November 21, 2022

By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

Matthew Stafford is once again being evaluated for a concussion after being sacked by the New Orleans Saints on a 3rd-and-8 play in the 3rd quarter. However, the NFLPA is looking at the situation because the Rams say that the quarterback has not been placed in the concussion protocol, per a report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

The quarterback had just come out of the protocol Friday after missing the Rams’ Week 10 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The issue is why the team would need to wait until the next day to make the protocol designation, especially after leaving it just two days prior.

If and when Stafford goes into the protocol, the Rams would have to make sure that Stafford completed the 5 steps before he could play next week against the Kansas City Chiefs. While the Rams have struggled throughout the season and find themselves in last place in the NFC West with a 3-7 record, their chances of competing with the Chiefs would seem far more unlikely if Stafford could not play.

“Obviously we need to make a smart decision for Matthew and see where we’re at,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “I know how he was feeling, and we made the decision it was going to be in his best interest to not have him continue to play.”

Matthew Stafford left the game having completed 11 of 18 passes for 159 yards with two touchdowns against the Saints. He was replaced by backup Bryce Perkins, who completed 5 of 10 passes for 64 yards and also ran 5 times for 39 yards.