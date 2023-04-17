Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford sounds ready for a rebound season in his return from injury. Taking part in offseason workouts, Stafford has some newfound confidence as he gets back to a full bill of health.

“I’m not 25, but I definitely feel good,” Stafford said. Stafford said he was ready to get back into things as soon as he was medically cleared, dissing any retirement rumors in the process.

After leading the Rams to a Super Bowl victory in 2021, Stafford was hampered by injuries in 2022. He missed eight games due to a spinal cord contusion and multiple concussions. The Rams did not play well in the games he started either, winning just three of the nine games Stafford suited up in.

The expectation is for Stafford to have no limitations throwing-wise during offseason workouts. He knows it will be a challenge at times but is excited to compete again.

“It’ll be a process like it always is to try to stay as healthy as you possibly can at all times,” Stafford said. “But I definitely feel like I can go out there and compete and do everything I want to do, which is fun and exciting for me.”

There was heavy speculation that not only was Stafford considering hanging up his cleats, but that Rams head coach Sean McVay was ready to walk away too. Both of them have decided to stick around and see if they can help get LA back to the Super Bowl. If they want to do that, Matthew Stafford will play a big role in doing so.