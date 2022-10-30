Matthew Stafford weapon Tyler Higbee leaves game with concerning arm injury

The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams are in a fight for their playoff lives, and if they are going to make a run for it, they are going to need tight end Tyler Higbee to make a big contribution.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford had every reason to expect Higbee to have a big game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8, because he had been targeted 14 times in the Rams’ previous meeting with their archrivals. However, Higbee left the game early with an apparent injury to his left arm.

After sitting on the bench with some degree of pain, Higbee left the field and went into the Rams locker room. He was able to return later in the first half.

Higbee has been a serviceable target for Stafford this season, catching 34 passes for 297 yards. He caught 10 passes for 73 yards in the Rams’ 24-9 loss to the Niners in early October. Higbee has been targeted 9 or more times in three of his last five games.

The Rams have struggled on offense in the first half of the year, and a victory over the 49ers is needed to get over the .500 mark. Stafford has thrown for 1,576 yards going into Week 8 with a 71.1 completion percentage, but his 6-8 touchdown-to-interception ratio has been a huge factor in the team’s struggles this season.

Cooper Kupp remains Stafford’s most valuable weapon because of his outstanding hands and ability to get open, but the other Los Angeles receivers must provide more production. Tyler Higbee is the team’s second-most productive receiver, and he should play a key role for the Rams throughout the rest of the regular season.