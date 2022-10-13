The Los Angeles Rams suffered a disappointing Week 5 loss at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, 22-10. Not only did the defending champs end up losing their third game of the season, but it also looks like star quarterback Matthew Stafford came out of the battle a bit banged up.

The Cowboys defense was relentless in the win as they flexed their collective muscle against the Rams’ offensive line, and it was Stafford who suffered the consequences. The Pro Bowl quarterback was on the receiving end of no less than five sacks and an array of hard hits.

Stafford did look a bit worse for wear after the defeat, but at this point, the 34-year-old veteran is adamant that he’s good to go (via Mike Florio of PFT):

“I feel pretty good,” Stafford said. “Yep, I feel good.”

To be clear, Stafford isn’t on the Rams’ injury report, so it doesn’t appear as though he’s nursing a considerable injury. However, “banged up” would be a pretty good way to describe him right now.

The Rams face off against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, and while Stafford was omitted from the injury report, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald weren’t lucky enough. Both stars are dealing with foot injuries and were absent from Wednesday’s practice. Tight end Tyler Higbee is also currently dealing with an ankle problem. Be that as it may, it doesn’t sound like any of them are in danger of missing Sunday’s bout against the Panthers.