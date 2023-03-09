Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead gave a crucial update on quarterback Matthew Stafford’s future with the team on Thursday.

“We’re going to definitely rely on Matthew, he’s definitely one of our pillars.” Snead said, via the Athletic Rams staff writer Jourdan Rodrigue. “He’s definitely someone we’re going to rely on … as we remodel this.”

Snead said remodel because they aren’t “bulldozing the house down,” continued Rodrigue.

According to former Cleveland Browns general manager Michael Lombardi, the Los Angeles Rams recently made Matthew Stafford available in a trade.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“He’s got $57 million coming to him no matter what, the Rams, what are they going to do,” Michael Lombardi said on the Pat McAfee Show. “They’re trying to get out from it, so I don’t really want to hear the b***s**t that ‘oh, we’re not trying to trade him’ yes you are, you’ve called teams.

“I know this. Like I know this. Like, ok. And so, like I don’t really care what they say, like they all lied about it. I lied about it.”

Matthew Stafford suffered a spinal cord contusion that sidelined him for eight games. He had gone through concussion protocol twice before going on injured reserve with the neck injury, according to NFL.com Digital Content Producer Bobby Kownack. Goff could still suit up for nine games in the 2022 season, earning 2087 passing yards and 10 touchdowns in nine starts.

Stafford joined the Rams through a 2021 trade deal that sent quarterback Jared Goff, two first-round picks and a third-round pick to the Detroit Lions. The one-time Pro Bowler and 2011 Comeback Player of the Year won a Super Bowl ring with the Rams in the 2021 season, playing and starting in 17 regular season games for Los Angeles as he racked up just under 4,900 yards, 41 touchdowns and 404 total completions in his first season outside of Detroit.