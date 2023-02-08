The 2022 season wasn’t a very good one for Mike LaFleur, who got the short end of the stick when it came to working with Zach Wilson and the New York Jets. LaFleur simply couldn’t do anything to solve Wilson’s struggles, and he was ultimately fired from the team’s offensive coordinator role at the end of the campaign.

The good news for Mike LaFleur is that he wasn’t unemployed for very long, as he ended up getting hired by the Los Angeles Rams to be their offensive coordinator for the 2023 season and beyond. LaFleur will go from working with Wilson to a Super Bowl winner in Matthew Stafford, and it sounds like he is very excited for the change in scenery.

“Matthew, even in his time in Detroit, you’d be in awe at a lot of the stuff that he can accomplish on that field. And even when he was in Detroit, just knowing what his teammates and the coaches felt about that guy. So, it’s going to be fun. I know a lot of times, coaches can teach players a lot of things. But, in more instances, players can teach coaches a lot of things, too. So, I’m excited to get working with him, learn from him, and whatever I can provide for him, I’m going to do. And I can’t wait to start building that relationship with him.” – Mike LaFleur, Los Angeles Rams

Mike LaFleur will certainly be upgrading when it comes to the quarterback he will be working with in 2023, and it sounds like he’s chomping at the bit to get started. Of course, the Rams have their own offensive issues that need to be solved, but LaFleur has proven to be a strong offensive mind who can lead offenses to greatness. And now that he’s working with Stafford, it looks like he will have a chance to restore his pedigree as a solid coach in the NFL after a rough season with the Jets.