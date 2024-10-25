The banged-up Los Angeles Rams (3-4) did not enjoy the start they intended to have in the 2024-25 NFL season, but they might be drawing some inspiration from their MLB counterpart. On a night defined by jubilant returns, officiating controversy and an offensive revival, linebacker Michael Hoecht made sure to make a lasting impression in LA's 30-20 victory over the Minnesota Vikings (5-2).

The Super Bowl 56 champion recorded a crucial split-sack on quarterback Sam Darnold with just more than five minutes left in the fourth quarter (shared by teammate Jared Verse). It was a pivotal play that went a long way in ultimately securing the win for the Rams, as the Vikings found themselves in a supremely challenging third-and-21 situation on the next down. Hoecht celebrated, which is perfectly common for a defensive talent, but he made sure to make it a special one.

In a nod to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the former Second-Team All-Ivy League selection mimicked a home run swing. That is the type of local sports loyalty the Dodgers will appreciate less than 24 hours before they host the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the World Series.

The healthier Rams delivered at home vs. the Vikings

Michael Hoecht finished with four total tackles, the half-sack and two QB hits in LA's Thursday Night Football triumph. The offense shined most brightly in SoFi Stadium in this Week 8 matchup, though.

Matthew Stafford put forth a magnificent effort, throwing for 279 passing yards and four touchdowns against a Minnesota defense that was allowing the sixth-fewest points per game going into this showdown. The veteran's only glaring mistake was a significantly overthrown pass that was intercepted in the third quarter. Stafford's big outing naturally coincided with the return of his two star wide receivers.

Puka Nacua fit seamlessly into the action after playing in his first game since the season opener. He led the Rams with seven catches and 106 receiving yards. Cooper Kupp, who also spent a month-plus on the sidelines, scored a touchdown and posted a respectable 51 yards to help the squad earn the W. The productive group showing could mark a definitive change in momentum.

While the Rams rejoice in the reclaimed health of their top targets, Los Angeles should also be glued to the mega World Series clash between the Dodgers and Yankees. This could be a weekend for the city's sports fans to savor.